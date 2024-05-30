Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,514 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winder Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,728,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,358,000 after buying an additional 795,797 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,434,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,045,000 after acquiring an additional 507,193 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.8% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,893,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $265,394,000 after acquiring an additional 530,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,119,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,674,000 after acquiring an additional 179,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IFF. Mizuho upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.41.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $94.78 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $99.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

