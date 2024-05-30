Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,916 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,310 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,780,000 after buying an additional 4,160,768 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,169,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,922,000 after buying an additional 618,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,086,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,682,000 after buying an additional 1,455,499 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,379,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $21.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.34.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

