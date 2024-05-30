Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 677.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Shares of TXT opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.60.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

