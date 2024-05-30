Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $132.68 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after buying an additional 964,640 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

