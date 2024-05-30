Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at KeyCorp

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $69.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTNX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $73.29 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of -203.58 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average is $56.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $3,434,688.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,506 shares of company stock worth $8,270,938. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Nutanix by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 459.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 36,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

