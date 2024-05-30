Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 134.70% from the stock’s previous close.

OCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Oculis from $64.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Oculis Stock Up 0.3 %

OCS stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. Oculis has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. Oculis had a negative net margin of 6,712.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oculis will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oculis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oculis in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Oculis by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,980,000. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oculis

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

