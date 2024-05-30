Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $122.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $102.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.45.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $96.36 on Thursday. Okta has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 6,192.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,809 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Okta by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,854,000 after purchasing an additional 897,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Okta by 1,465.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,823,000 after purchasing an additional 732,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

