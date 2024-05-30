Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,220 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Aptiv by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 59,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $81.52 on Thursday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average of $80.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

