Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) Director Dennis M. Weibling Buys 23,976 Shares

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) Director Dennis M. Weibling acquired 23,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $44,115.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $276,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Palladyne AI Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of PDYN opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Palladyne AI Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.25.

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter. Palladyne AI had a negative return on equity of 74.87% and a negative net margin of 1,390.02%.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

