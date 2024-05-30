Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 998 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EUSA. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EUSA opened at $87.51 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a 52-week low of $70.53 and a 52-week high of $91.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.39. The firm has a market cap of $730.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.