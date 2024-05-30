Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 2,415 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 137.2% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARCC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

ARCC stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

