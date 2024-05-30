Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 2,550 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AES alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in AES by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 96,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in AES by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in AES by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of AES by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of AES by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Read Our Latest Report on AES

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.