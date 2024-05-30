Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 50,613 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 980.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,613 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDP opened at $25.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $25.11.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

