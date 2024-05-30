Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $498,315.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,219 shares of company stock worth $10,608,252. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of MCK opened at $558.69 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $373.28 and a 12-month high of $566.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $540.12 and its 200 day moving average is $504.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

