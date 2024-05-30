Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,262,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,718,000 after purchasing an additional 378,904 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,018,000 after buying an additional 73,088 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,952,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,451,000 after buying an additional 190,254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,453,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,682,000 after buying an additional 79,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,816,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,272,000 after buying an additional 142,729 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $80.79 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.