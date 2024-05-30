Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 298,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HIG opened at $99.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.36%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $143,337.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $59,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $143,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $59,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,931 shares of company stock worth $11,848,533 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

