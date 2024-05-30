Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get First Solar alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Solar by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $897,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $2,584,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,882 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,617,472 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR stock opened at $278.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.51. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $286.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. First Solar’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.