Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 437 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $210.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Several analysts recently commented on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

