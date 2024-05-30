Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 123 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,105,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company stock opened at $364.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $398.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $386.49. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.92.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

