Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 2,599 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DOX. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,239,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,611,000 after purchasing an additional 195,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,153,000 after acquiring an additional 621,962 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,109,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amdocs by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,464,000 after acquiring an additional 94,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 6.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,980,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,309,000 after purchasing an additional 115,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Amdocs Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $78.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $77.71 and a 52-week high of $99.75.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.