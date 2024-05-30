Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 510 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,048,000 after buying an additional 680,703 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,801,000 after buying an additional 445,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,353,000 after buying an additional 286,280 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,418,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,882,000 after purchasing an additional 73,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $73.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average is $71.50. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $76.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

