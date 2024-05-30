Parallel Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,476,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 67,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 36,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDY opened at $24.82 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Corporate ETF (IBDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index composed of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2033, and December 15, 2033. IBDY was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

