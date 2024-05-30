Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 100.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at $559,087,845.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,800 shares of company stock worth $1,376,817 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PAYC opened at $163.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The company had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

