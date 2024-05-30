PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CFO Marc Crossman Sells 56,235 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Crossman sold 56,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $48,924.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Marc Crossman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 24th, Marc Crossman sold 77,098 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $67,846.24.
PLBY Group Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.49. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLBY. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its stake in PLBY Group by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in PLBY Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PLBY Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 95,362 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.
View Our Latest Report on PLBY
PLBY Group Company Profile
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PLBY Group
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Is It Time to Lock in Profits on These 3 Overbought Stocks?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- GigaCloud Technology Launches BaaS for B2B Marketplace Platform
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Abercrombie & Fitch First Quarter Earnings Surge to New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.