PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CFO Marc Crossman Sells 77,098 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Crossman sold 77,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $67,846.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,153.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Crossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Marc Crossman sold 56,235 shares of PLBY Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $48,924.45.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 124.32% and a negative return on equity of 135.78%. The business had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 95,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

