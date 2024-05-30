PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Hardeep Gulati Sells 4,900 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $103,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,840,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,705,736.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,834 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $843,285.78.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Hardeep Gulati sold 7,566 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $159,037.32.

On Monday, May 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 100 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $2,111.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Hardeep Gulati sold 20,434 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $395,806.58.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Hardeep Gulati sold 3,800 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $72,238.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $131,627.43.

On Friday, April 5th, Hardeep Gulati sold 21,900 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $461,214.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Hardeep Gulati sold 8,897 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $183,723.05.

On Monday, April 1st, Hardeep Gulati sold 39,333 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $821,666.37.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Hardeep Gulati sold 7,752 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $161,861.76.

PowerSchool stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.31 and a beta of 0.98.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $184.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.45 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PWSC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in PowerSchool by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,823,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,961,000 after purchasing an additional 50,094 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,552,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after buying an additional 97,643 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PowerSchool by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after buying an additional 28,454 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

