Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) COO Jane Nielsen Sells 67,243 Shares

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $183.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $192.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.14.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,001,000 after acquiring an additional 487,882 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,944,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 33,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 64.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,353,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.50.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

