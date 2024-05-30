Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $3,815,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,486,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,107 shares of company stock valued at $7,379,095. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.68. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.85.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. Barclays started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

