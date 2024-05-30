Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Gilbert E. Nathan Purchases 10,000 Shares

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $82,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 95,249 shares in the company, valued at $789,614.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Ready Capital Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.41.
Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $232.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.93.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 112.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.
