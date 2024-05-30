Redburn Atlantic Initiates Coverage on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

DexCom Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $127.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.35, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. DexCom has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,567,355.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,496,624.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,641 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,707. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,186,539,000 after buying an additional 136,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in DexCom by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,868,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DexCom by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in DexCom by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

