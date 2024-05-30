Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.00

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 28.25 ($0.36), with a volume of 577832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.34).
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 26 ($0.33) to GBX 27 ($0.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.
Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.
