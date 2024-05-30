REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.46 and last traded at $26.52. 44,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 831,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

Get REV Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on REVG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on REV Group

REV Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. REV Group had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.94%.

Institutional Trading of REV Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in REV Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of REV Group by 193.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter.

About REV Group

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.