RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Short Interest Up 1,166.7% in May

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 1,166.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

RF Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.91. RF Industries has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $5.08.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RF Industries will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RFIL shares. B. Riley cut their target price on RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on RF Industries in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

