Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

AGL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

NYSE:AGL opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.52. agilon health has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $21.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. Analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 84.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263,296 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the first quarter worth $1,593,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of agilon health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,582,000 after buying an additional 371,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in agilon health by 8.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 242,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,599 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

