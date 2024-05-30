Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s current price.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $321.65.

NYSE:HCA opened at $324.92 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $335.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.83. The company has a market capitalization of $85.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $1,999,829.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,387,253.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,387,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

