Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s current price.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on THC. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $131.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $134.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,756.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $225,262.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,815. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,613,000 after purchasing an additional 172,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,947,000 after purchasing an additional 790,684 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,742,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,087,000 after purchasing an additional 877,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,629,000 after purchasing an additional 212,185 shares during the period. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,315,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,448,000 after purchasing an additional 404,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.