Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.16% from the stock’s current price.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UNH. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 3.8 %

UNH opened at $484.72 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.89. The firm has a market cap of $446.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 67,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,267,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 239,661 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $118,561,000 after purchasing an additional 170,417 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,410 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $841,688,000 after purchasing an additional 498,810 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.