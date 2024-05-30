Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.81 and last traded at $6.85. Approximately 203,929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,681,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Rumble Trading Down 2.2 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.27 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 161.62% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Claudio Ramolo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,537.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Claudio Ramolo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,537.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brandon Alexandroff sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $6,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,776 shares in the company, valued at $222,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,788,908 shares of company stock valued at $12,537,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rumble by 20.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rumble by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Rumble by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Rumble by 26.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rumble by 18.2% during the third quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

