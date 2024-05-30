Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $345.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $272.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.06 and its 200 day moving average is $275.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $263.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total transaction of $4,563,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,266,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,231,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $184,395,926 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.