Short Interest in Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Rises By 1,242.9%

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 1,242.9% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Eureka Lithium Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of UREKF opened at 0.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.10. Eureka Lithium has a fifty-two week low of 0.03 and a fifty-two week high of 0.86.
About Eureka Lithium
