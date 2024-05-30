Short Interest in Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF) Rises By 1,242.9%

Eureka Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:UREKF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 1,242.9% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Get Eureka Lithium alerts:

Eureka Lithium Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of UREKF opened at 0.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.10. Eureka Lithium has a fifty-two week low of 0.03 and a fifty-two week high of 0.86.

About Eureka Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Eureka Lithium Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 75% interest in the North McKinney property comprises five mineral claims totaling 1,289 hectares located on the southeast slope of Mt.

Receive News & Ratings for Eureka Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eureka Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.