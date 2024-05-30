Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 524,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,153 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $25,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,879,000. RGM Capital LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,705,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,329,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,698,000 after buying an additional 1,226,189 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 6,960.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 628,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,038,000 after buying an additional 619,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,030,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,294,000 after purchasing an additional 274,044 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMAR opened at $39.25 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.46.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

