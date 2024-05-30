Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,302 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 201,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 144,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWN. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SWN opened at $7.36 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.