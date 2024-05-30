Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Update

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 1,262.5% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SPKKY opened at $12.29 on Thursday. Spark New Zealand has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04.

Spark New Zealand Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0618 per share. This is a boost from Spark New Zealand’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

