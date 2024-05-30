Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) EVP Purchases $99,180.00 in Stock

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) EVP Brian A. Hand bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,915.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of SUN opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.29. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $41.95 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.56.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 35.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.876 dividend. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 77.95%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sunoco

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunoco by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,904,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,081,000 after acquiring an additional 275,875 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,387,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $143,089,000 after purchasing an additional 876,452 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 6,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 574,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 565,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after purchasing an additional 219,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 437,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.