Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Sells 1,239 Shares

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total value of $722,213.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $580.21 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.87 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $559.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.86. The company has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $672.00 target price (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.