T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1,317.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,261 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,096,000 after acquiring an additional 36,374 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS opened at $168.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $169.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at $74,765,836.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,014,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,263,181 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

