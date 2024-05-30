Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) COO Sells $41,727.53 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $41,727.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Stock Performance

TENB stock opened at $42.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.68. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 65,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,226,000 after buying an additional 26,496 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Tenable by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TENB. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tenable

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.