The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.60.

NYSE:CI opened at $332.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.19. The firm has a market cap of $94.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $833,900.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,699,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,366 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,755 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,377,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,811,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,870,000 after acquiring an additional 66,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

