The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $29,000. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

