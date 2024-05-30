Tirupati Graphite (LON:TGR) Stock Price Down 18.7%

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 18.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.10 ($0.08). Approximately 1,458,105 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 805,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Tirupati Graphite Trading Down 8.1 %

The company has a market cap of £8.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.17 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alastair Bath bought 290,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of £14,509.95 ($18,531.23). 37.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist graphite and graphene producer in Madagascar and India. It owns and operates the Vatomina and Sahamamy flake graphite projects located in Madagascar. The company also provides mineral processing technology development services.

